Peregrine falcons: it's the time of the year!
7/4/17 - Webcams are following the adventures of different nests of peregrine falcons these days. The footage can be seen on a livestream via www.slechtvalken.be. This year, the cameras were installed on 3 locations: apart from the traditional Sint-Michiels and Sint-Goedele Cathedral, it's also the town hall in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe and the Sint-Job Church in Ukkel. The chicks are expected to hatch soon, so keep an eye on the livestream!
6 April 1917: the U.S. declares war on the German Empire

7/4/17 - On 6 April 1917, the United States of America declared war on the German Empire, siding with the allied forces. This 100th anniversary marked the opening of a new visitor centre in Waregem, at a cemetery where over 350 American soldiers are resting. (speaking is Matthew Lussenhop, Chargé d'Affaires at the American Embassy).
Original solution for three rhino horns

7/4/17 - The Belgian animal park Paizi Daiza (Hainaut province) has destroyed the horns of three of its adult rhinos. These were sawed aff recently to send a clear message to poachers that they will find nothing in Pairi Daiza. The horns were used in the combustion oven of the park's steam train that takes visitors for a ride.
- Peregrine falcons: it's the time of the year! 7/4/17 - Webcams are following the adventures of different nests of peregrine falcons these days. The footage can be seen on a livestream via www.slechtvalken.be. This year, the cameras are placed on 3 locations: apart from the traditional Sint-Michiels and Sint-Goedele Cathedral, it's also the town hall in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe and the Sint-Job Church in Ukkel. The chicks are expected to hatch soon, so keep an eye on the livestream! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Peregrine falcons: it's the time of the year! 7/4/17 - Webcams are following the adventures of different nests of peregrine falcons these days. The footage can be seen on a livestream via www.slechtvalken.be. This year, the cameras are placed on 3 locations: apart from the traditional Sint-Michiels and Sint-Goedele Cathedral, it's also the town hall in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe and the Sint-Job Church in Ukkel. The chicks are expected to hatch soon, so keep an eye on the livestream!
Carrefour blacklists several E-numbers

6/4/17 - Supermarket chain Carrefour is banning several E numbers from its home brands, but the food industry is warning against the use of alternative. It says that E numbers have the advantage of being safe.
Hof Van Cleve makes World's Best Restaurant Top 50

6/4/17 - The Hof Van Cleve, Peter Goossens's restaurant in Kruishoutem, has made it into the list of the world's top 50 restaurants. Two other Belgian eateries, Hertog Jan and The Jane, also feature in the Top100.