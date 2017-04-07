6 April 1917: the U.S. declares war on the German Empire

7/4/17 - On 6 April 1917, the United States of America declared war on the German Empire, siding with the allied forces. This 100th anniversary marked the opening of a new visitor centre in Waregem, at a cemetery where over 350 American soldiers are resting. (speaking is Matthew Lussenhop, Chargé d'Affaires at the American Embassy).

