WOULD ERDOGAN BE WELCOME IN BERINGEN?

"60 billion in payments: it isn't going to happen"

5/4/17 - British MEP's find themselves in a strange situation now. They will work out European legislation which London is bound to abolish after the Brexit, and they will also be entitled to vote on the final Brexit deal, which will mean their own demise, in the end. Talking to the VRT's Rob Heirbaut are - in order of appearance - Dan Dalton of the Conservatives, Seb Dance of Labour and David Coburn of UKIP.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"60 billion in payments: it isn't going to happen"

5/4/17 - British MEP's find themselves in a strange situation now. They will work out European legislation which London is bound to abolish after the Brexit, and they will also be entitled to vote on the final Brexit deal, which will mean their own demise, in the end. Talking to the VRT's Rob Heirbaut are - in order of appearance - Dan Dalton of the Conservatives, Seb Dance of Labour and David Coburn of UKIP.