Hof Van Cleve makes World's Best Restaurant Top 50

6/4/17 - The Hof Van Cleve, Peter Goossens's restaurant in Kruishoutem, has made it into the list of the world's top 50 restaurants. Two other Belgian eateries, Hertog Jan and The Jane, also feature in the Top100.

This week's video news Thu 06/04/2017
This week's video news

