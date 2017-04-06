VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Carrefour blacklists several E-numbers
6/4/17 - Supermarket chain Carrefour is banning several E numbers from its home brands, but the food industry is warning against the use of alternative. It says that E numbers have the advantage of being safe.
This week's video news Thu 06/04/2017 - 15:10
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Carrefour blacklists several E-numbers 6/4/17 - Supermarket chain Carrefour is banning several E numbers from its home brands, but the food industry is warning against the use of alternative. It says that E numbers have the advantage of being safe. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Carrefour blacklists several E-numbers 6/4/17 - Supermarket chain Carrefour is banning several E numbers from its home brands, but the food industry is warning against the use of alternative. It says that E numbers have the advantage of being safe.
- Hof Van Cleve makes World's Best Restaurant Top 50 6/4/17 - The Hof Van Cleve, Peter Goossens's restaurant in Kruishoutem, has made it into the list of the world's top 50 restaurants. Two other Belgian eateries, Hertog Jan and The Jane, also feature in the Top100. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hof Van Cleve makes World's Best Restaurant Top 50 6/4/17 - The Hof Van Cleve, Peter Goossens's restaurant in Kruishoutem, has made it into the list of the world's top 50 restaurants. Two other Belgian eateries, Hertog Jan and The Jane, also feature in the Top100.
- WOULD ERDOGAN BE WELCOME IN BERINGEN? Today the town of Beringen grabbed the headlines again as Flemish interior minister Liesbeth Homans announced the start of the procedure to recognise the Fatih Mosque no longer. Fans of Flanders went to the former mining area and wanted to ask one of the largest Turkish communities in our country how they feel about President Erdogan and the referendum on 16 April. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? WOULD ERDOGAN BE WELCOME IN BERINGEN? Today the town of Beringen grabbed the headlines again as Flemish interior minister Liesbeth Homans announced the start of the procedure to recognise the Fatih Mosque no longer. Fans of Flanders went to the former mining area and wanted to ask one of the largest Turkish communities in our country how they feel about President Erdogan and the referendum on 16 April.
- "60 billion in payments: it isn't going to happen" 5/4/17 - British MEP's find themselves in a strange situation now. They will work out European legislation which London is bound to abolish after the Brexit, and they will also be entitled to vote on the final Brexit deal, which will mean their own demise, in the end. Talking to the VRT's Rob Heirbaut are - in order of appearance - Dan Dalton of the Conservatives, Seb Dance of Labour and David Coburn of UKIP. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "60 billion in payments: it isn't going to happen" 5/4/17 - British MEP's find themselves in a strange situation now. They will work out European legislation which London is bound to abolish after the Brexit, and they will also be entitled to vote on the final Brexit deal, which will mean their own demise, in the end. Talking to the VRT's Rob Heirbaut are - in order of appearance - Dan Dalton of the Conservatives, Seb Dance of Labour and David Coburn of UKIP.
- "Status of Brits in Belgium 'Top Priority'" Alison Rose, the British ambassador in Belgium, has addressed the concerns of British nationals in Belgium now that the UK has served notice it is exiting the European Union. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Status of Brits in Belgium 'Top Priority'" Alison Rose, the British ambassador in Belgium, has addressed the concerns of British nationals in Belgium now that the UK has served notice it is exiting the European Union.