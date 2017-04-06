VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Carrefour blacklists several E-numbers

6/4/17 - Supermarket chain Carrefour is banning several E numbers from its home brands, but the food industry is warning against the use of alternative. It says that E numbers have the advantage of being safe.

