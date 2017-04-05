VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Young crash driver in youth detention centre

5/4/17 - The driver of a van carrying 14 undocumented people has been put in a youth detention centre in Everberg (Flemish Brabant).  The young man, who is between 17 and 19 years and who is considered as a child, has not been dientified yet, but he is believed to be from Iraq, just like several of the passengers he was transporting.

