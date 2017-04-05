VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Young crash driver in youth detention centre
5/4/17 - The driver of a van carrying 14 undocumented people has been put in a youth detention centre in Everberg (Flemish Brabant). The young man, who is between 17 and 19 years and who is considered as a child, has not been dientified yet, but he is believed to be from Iraq, just like several of the passengers he was transporting.
This week's video news Wed 05/04/2017 - 15:42
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- "60 billion in payments: it isn't going to happen" 5/4/17 - British MEP's find themselves in a strange situation now. They will work out European legislation which London is bound to abolish after the Brexit, and they will also be entitled to vote on the final Brexit deal, which will mean their own demise, in the end. Talking to the VRT's Rob Heirbaut are - in order of appearance - Dan Dalton of the Conservatives, Seb Dance of Labour and David Coburn of UKIP. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "60 billion in payments: it isn't going to happen" 5/4/17 - British MEP's find themselves in a strange situation now. They will work out European legislation which London is bound to abolish after the Brexit, and they will also be entitled to vote on the final Brexit deal, which will mean their own demise, in the end. Talking to the VRT's Rob Heirbaut are - in order of appearance - Dan Dalton of the Conservatives, Seb Dance of Labour and David Coburn of UKIP.
- "Status of Brits in Belgium 'Top Priority'" Alison Rose, the British ambassador in Belgium, has addressed the concerns of British nationals in Belgium now that the UK has served notice it is exiting the European Union. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Status of Brits in Belgium 'Top Priority'" Alison Rose, the British ambassador in Belgium, has addressed the concerns of British nationals in Belgium now that the UK has served notice it is exiting the European Union.
- Young crash driver in youth detention centre 5/4/17 - The driver of a van carrying 14 undocumented people has been put in a youth detention centre in Everberg (Flemish Brabant). The young man, who is between 17 and 19 years and who is considered as a child, has not been dientified yet, but he is believed to be from Iraq, just like several of the passengers he was transporting. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Young crash driver in youth detention centre 5/4/17 - The driver of a van carrying 14 undocumented people has been put in a youth detention centre in Everberg (Flemish Brabant). The young man, who is between 17 and 19 years and who is considered as a child, has not been dientified yet, but he is believed to be from Iraq, just like several of the passengers he was transporting.
- “Designers should spend time in the waste industry first” 4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Designers should spend time in the waste industry first” 4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished.
- Mass of electronic equipment recycled 4/4/17 - Last year there was a steep rise in the amount of old electronic equipment that was brought in for recycling VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Mass of electronic equipment recycled 4/4/17 - Last year there was a steep rise in the amount of old electronic equipment that was brought in for recycling