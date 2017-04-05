VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Status of Brits in Belgium 'Top Priority'"
Alison Rose, the British ambassador in Belgium, has addressed the concerns of British nationals in Belgium now that the UK has served notice it is exiting the European Union.
Alison Rose, the British ambassador in Belgium, has addressed the concerns of British nationals in Belgium now that the UK has served notice it is exiting the European Union.
"Designers should spend time in the waste industry first" 4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished.
Mass of electronic equipment recycled 4/4/17 - Last year there was a steep rise in the amount of old electronic equipment that was brought in for recycling
Drone pilot in America gets his target in Iraq 4/4/17 - Mark McCurley is an American drone pilot. He was one of the first in America to navigate drones in Iraq. For his new series VRT war correspondent Rudi Vranckx spoke with one of the few US drone pilots prepared to discuss their experiences in the Iraqi theatre of war.
Fruit blossoms in bloom in Haspengouw 3/4/17 – The Flemish fruit growing region Haspengouw is ablaze with colour as the fruit trees blossom. Today a growing number of tourists from at home and abroad are discovering the delights of this thriving area.