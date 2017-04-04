VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“Designers should spend time in the waste industry first”
4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished.
This week's video news Tue 04/04/2017 - 16:03
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- “Designers should spend time in the waste industry first” 4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Designers should spend time in the waste industry first” 4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished.
- Mass of electronic equipment recycled 4/4/17 - Last year there was a steep rise in the amount of old electronic equipment that was brought in for recycling VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Mass of electronic equipment recycled 4/4/17 - Last year there was a steep rise in the amount of old electronic equipment that was brought in for recycling
- Drone pilot in America gets his target in Iraq 4/4/17 - Mark McCurley is an American drone pilot. He was one of the first in America to navigate drones in Iraq. For his new series VRT war correspondent Rudi Vranckx spoke with one of the few US drone pilots prepared to discuss their experiences in the Iraqi theatre of war. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Drone pilot in America gets his target in Iraq 4/4/17 - Mark McCurley is an American drone pilot. He was one of the first in America to navigate drones in Iraq. For his new series VRT war correspondent Rudi Vranckx spoke with one of the few US drone pilots prepared to discuss their experiences in the Iraqi theatre of war.
- Fruit blossoms in bloom in Haspengouw 3/4/17 – The Flemish fruit growing region Haspengouw is ablaze with colour as the fruit trees blossom. Today a growing number of tourists from at home and abroad are discovering the delights of this thriving area. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fruit blossoms in bloom in Haspengouw 3/4/17 – The Flemish fruit growing region Haspengouw is ablaze with colour as the fruit trees blossom. Today a growing number of tourists from at home and abroad are discovering the delights of this thriving area.
- Sting in Brussels 3/4/17 - Sting filled the Vorst Nationaal concert hall in Brussels on Sunday night. Police hits took us four decades back in time. Interview Pascale Mertens. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sting in Brussels 3/4/17 - Sting filled the Vorst Nationaal concert hall in Brussels on Sunday night. Police hits took us four decades back in time. Interview Pascale Mertens.