Drone pilot in America gets his target in Iraq

“Designers should spend time in the waste industry first”

4/4/17 – Refuse agency Interafval is calling for designers to take greater account of the recycling opportunities for packaging. Producers who manufacture packaging that cannot be recycled should be punished.

