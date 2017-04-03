Fruit blossoms in bloom in Haspengouw

3/4/17 – The Flemish fruit growing region Haspengouw is ablaze with colour as the fruit trees blossom. Today a growing number of tourists from at home and abroad are discovering the delights of this thriving area.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

