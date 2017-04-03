VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fruit blossoms in bloom in Haspengouw
3/4/17 – The Flemish fruit growing region Haspengouw is ablaze with colour as the fruit trees blossom. Today a growing number of tourists from at home and abroad are discovering the delights of this thriving area.
Mon 03/04/2017 - 15:27
- Sting in Brussels 3/4/17 - Sting filled the Vorst Nationaal concert hall in Brussels on Sunday night. Police hits took us four decades back in time. Interview Pascale Mertens.
- VRT finds 'Sunlit Uplands of Brexit' 2/4/17 - Last week the UK served notice on the EU that it is leaving the 28 member bloc. VRT's Ivan Ollevier travelled to England to meet hovercraft producer Ivan Pullen. Ivan's family business is the world's biggest producer of small hovercraft. The firm has few customers in the EU and Ivan believes the UK has made the right choice.
- Fantasy fair FACTS on in Ghent 2/4/17 - Facts is on at the Flanders Expo in Ghent, the biennial fair is for everybody who into science fiction, gaming and fantasy. Many visitors did their best to look like their idols.
- Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend 2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons.
- Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend 2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons. ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend 2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons.