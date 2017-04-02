???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend
2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons.
This week's video news Sun 02/04/2017 - 11:45
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- VRT finds 'Sunlit Uplands of Brexit' 2/4/17 - Last week the UK served notice on the EU that it is leaving the 28 member bloc. VRT's Ivan Ollevier travelled to England to meet hovercraft producer Ivan Pullen. Ivan’s family business is the world’s biggest producer of small hovercraft. The firm has few customers in the EU and Ivan believes the UK has made the right choice. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? VRT finds 'Sunlit Uplands of Brexit' 2/4/17 - Last week the UK served notice on the EU that it is leaving the 28 member bloc. VRT's Ivan Ollevier travelled to England to meet hovercraft producer Ivan Pullen. Ivan’s family business is the world’s biggest producer of small hovercraft. The firm has few customers in the EU and Ivan believes the UK has made the right choice.
- Fantasy fair FACTS on in Ghent 2/4/17 - Facts is on at the Flanders Expo in Ghent, the biennial fair is for everybody who into science fiction, gaming and fantasy. Many visitors did their best to look like their idols. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fantasy fair FACTS on in Ghent 2/4/17 - Facts is on at the Flanders Expo in Ghent, the biennial fair is for everybody who into science fiction, gaming and fantasy. Many visitors did their best to look like their idols.
- Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend 2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons. ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend 2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons.
- DeRadiAnt launches new deradicalisation team 1/4/17 - Deradicalisation centre DeRadiAnt has launched is a new, seven member deradicalisation team. By using well-founded theological arguments the team attempts to wean radicalised Muslims off terrorism. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? DeRadiAnt launches new deradicalisation team 1/4/17 - Deradicalisation centre DeRadiAnt has launched is a new, seven member deradicalisation team. By using well-founded theological arguments the team attempts to wean radicalised Muslims off terrorism.
- Stricter checks at Zaventem soon 1/4/17 - Starting Friday stricter checks will be carried out on travellers leaving the Schengen free travel zone. In future information on travellers entering or leaving the zone will also be checked in police computers. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Stricter checks at Zaventem soon 1/4/17 - Starting Friday stricter checks will be carried out on travellers leaving the Schengen free travel zone. In future information on travellers entering or leaving the zone will also be checked in police computers.