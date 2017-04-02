Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend

VRT finds 'Sunlit Uplands of Brexit'

2/4/17 - Last week the UK served notice on the EU that it is leaving the 28 member bloc. VRT's Ivan Ollevier travelled to England to meet hovercraft producer Ivan Pullen. Ivan’s family business is the world’s biggest producer of small hovercraft. The firm has few customers in the EU and Ivan believes the UK has made the right choice.

2/4/17 - Last week the UK served notice on the EU that it is leaving the 28 member bloc. VRT's Ivan Ollevier travelled to England to meet hovercraft producer Ivan Pullen. Ivan’s family business is the world’s biggest producer of small hovercraft. The firm has few customers in the EU and Ivan believes the UK has made the right choice.