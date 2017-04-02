???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bowhead whale spotted off Ostend

2/4/17 - Day trippers visiting the Flemish coast are in for a treat: a bowhead whale has been spotted in Belgian waters for a first time. The animal can grow to 20 metres in length and weigh up to 100 tons.

This week's video news Sun 02/04/2017 - 11:45
