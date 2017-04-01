VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Stricter checks at Zaventem soon

1/4/17 - Starting Friday stricter checks will be carried out on travellers leaving the Schengen free travel zone. In future information on travellers entering or leaving the zone will also be checked in police computers.

