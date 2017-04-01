Stricter checks at Zaventem soon

Rex Tillerson: "Address Russia's aggression in the Ukraine and elsewhere"

31/3/17 - The new American Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was at the NATO headquarters in Brussels today for his first meeting with the alliance. Tillerson named three issues the U.S. wanted to discuss, one of them being the need to address the "Russian agression" in the Ukraine.

