VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Stricter checks at Zaventem soon
1/4/17 - Starting Friday stricter checks will be carried out on travellers leaving the Schengen free travel zone. In future information on travellers entering or leaving the zone will also be checked in police computers.
This week's video news Sat 01/04/2017 - 15:32
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- DeRadiAnt launches new deradicalisation team 1/4/17 - Deradicalisation centre DeRadiAnt has launched is a new, seven member deradicalisation team. By using well-founded theological arguments the team attempts to wean radicalised Muslims off terrorism. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? DeRadiAnt launches new deradicalisation team 1/4/17 - Deradicalisation centre DeRadiAnt has launched is a new, seven member deradicalisation team. By using well-founded theological arguments the team attempts to wean radicalised Muslims off terrorism.
- Stricter checks at Zaventem soon 1/4/17 - Starting Friday stricter checks will be carried out on travellers leaving the Schengen free travel zone. In future information on travellers entering or leaving the zone will also be checked in police computers. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Stricter checks at Zaventem soon 1/4/17 - Starting Friday stricter checks will be carried out on travellers leaving the Schengen free travel zone. In future information on travellers entering or leaving the zone will also be checked in police computers.
- Rex Tillerson: "Address Russia's aggression in the Ukraine and elsewhere" 31/3/17 - The new American Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was at the NATO headquarters in Brussels today for his first meeting with the alliance. Tillerson named three issues the U.S. wanted to discuss, one of them being the need to address the "Russian agression" in the Ukraine. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Rex Tillerson: "Address Russia's aggression in the Ukraine and elsewhere" 31/3/17 - The new American Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was at the NATO headquarters in Brussels today for his first meeting with the alliance. Tillerson named three issues the U.S. wanted to discuss, one of them being the need to address the "Russian agression" in the Ukraine.
- Long queues at Brussels Airport as new milestone is being set 31/3/17 - Brussels Airport is welcoming around 75,000 passengers today. The figure is 3 percent up on 2015, and sets a major contrast with last's Easter holidays, when the airport was recovering from the double bomb blast. Even more passengers are expected on Monday. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Long queues at Brussels Airport as new milestone is being set 31/3/17 - Brussels Airport is welcoming around 75,000 passengers today. The figure is 3 percent up on 2015, and sets a major contrast with last's Easter holidays, when the airport was recovering from the double bomb blast. Even more passengers are expected on Monday.
- "People say I made the wrap dress, but I think the wrap dress made me" 31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "People say I made the wrap dress, but I think the wrap dress made me" 31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights.