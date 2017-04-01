VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
DeRadiAnt launches new deradicalisation team

1/4/17 - Deradicalisation centre DeRadiAnt has launched is a new, seven member deradicalisation team. By using well-founded theological arguments the team attempts to wean radicalised Muslims off terrorism.

