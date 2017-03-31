VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Long queues at Brussels Airport as new milestone is being set

31/3/17 - Brussels Airport is welcoming around 75,000 passengers today. The figure is 3 percent up on 2015, and sets a major contrast with last's Easter holidays, when the airport was recovering from the double bomb blast. Even more passengers are expected on Monday.

