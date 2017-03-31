VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Rex Tillerson: "Address Russia's aggression in the Ukraine and elsewhere"
31/3/17 - The new American Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was at the NATO headquarters in Brussels today for his first meeting with the alliance. Tillerson named three issues the U.S. wanted to discuss, one of them being the need to address the "Russian agression" in the Ukraine.
Long queues at Brussels Airport as new milestone is being set 31/3/17 - Brussels Airport is welcoming around 75,000 passengers today. The figure is 3 percent up on 2015, and sets a major contrast with last's Easter holidays, when the airport was recovering from the double bomb blast. Even more passengers are expected on Monday.
"People say I made the wrap dress, but I think the wrap dress made me" 31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights.
The adventures of a cyclist in Flanders 30/3/17 - With the Flemish cycling week in full swing and the start of spring weather, the Flemish jump on their bikes in large numbers. But what about the state of our cycling paths? In full cycling gear, Mobility Minister Ben Weyts recently announced a record investment to improve our beloved bike tracks. So how many miles to go before Flanders becomes the true cycling nirvana? (courtesy Fans of Flanders)
"People are sending me letters to say they were told something else about Brexit" 30/3/17 - Richard Corbett, a MEP for Labour and a "Remainer", was speaking in the VRT's current affairs evening programme Terzake. "The referendum was the outcome of one of the most mendacious campaigns ever. (...) It will be damaging for Britain economically. I am getting more and more letters from people who voted for leaving the EU who say: "Wait a minute, I was told this wouldn't cost anything, but bring in money. It is now becoming clear that this will be a costly and damaging exercise." (host: Annelies Beck)