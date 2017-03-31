"People say I made the wrap dress, but I think the wrap dress made me"

31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"People say I made the wrap dress, but I think the wrap dress made me"

31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights.