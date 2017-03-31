VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"People say I made the wrap dress, but I think the wrap dress made me"
31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights.
31/3/17 - Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received an Honorary Doctorate at Antwerp University yesterday. The VRT's Saskia De Schutter met her in her shop in Antwerp. Von Furstenberg, who has Belgian roots, designed a wrap dress in the seventies which made her world famous and earned her a lot of money. Now, she is spending more time to charity, focussing on the environment and women's rights.
30/3/17 - With the Flemish cycling week in full swing and the start of spring weather, the Flemish jump on their bikes in large numbers. But what about the state of our cycling paths? In full cycling gear, Mobility Minister Ben Weyts recently announced a record investment to improve our beloved bike tracks. So how many miles to go before Flanders becomes the true cycling nirvana? (courtesy Fans of Flanders)
30/3/17 - Richard Corbett, a MEP for Labour and a "Remainer", was speaking in the VRT's current affairs evening programme Terzake. "The referendum was the outcome of one of the most mendacious campaigns ever. (...) It will be damaging for Britain economically. I am getting more and more letters from people who voted for leaving the EU who say: "Wait a minute, I was told this wouldn't cost anything, but bring in money. It is now becoming clear that this will be a costly and damaging exercise." (host: Annelies Beck)
29/3/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk has spoken after receiving the divorce papers from the U.K. "Something good has come from Brexit", he said, "it has made the European bloc more determined and more united than before." He added that "our goal is clear: it is to minimise the cost for EU citizens, businesses and member states. This about damage control".
29/3/17 - Britain's permanent representative to the European Union, Sir Tim Barrow, hand delivered British PM Theresa May's letter notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels.