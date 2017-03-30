"People are sending me letters to say they were told something else about Brexit"

30/3/17 - Richard Corbett, a MEP for Labour and a "Remainer", was speaking in the VRT's current affairs evening programme Terzake. "The referendum was the outcome of one of the most mendacious campaigns ever. (...) It will be damaging for Britain economically. I am getting more and more letters from people who voted for leaving the EU who say: "Wait a minute, I was told this wouldn't cost anything, but bring in money. It is now becoming clear that this will be a costly and damaging exercise." (host: Annelies Beck)

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"People are sending me letters to say they were told something else about Brexit"

30/3/17 - Richard Corbett, a MEP for Labour and a "Remainer", was speaking in the VRT's current affairs evening programme Terzake. "The referendum was the outcome of one of the most mendacious campaigns ever. (...) It will be damaging for Britain economically. I am getting more and more letters from people who voted for leaving the EU who say: "Wait a minute, I was told this wouldn't cost anything, but bring in money. It is now becoming clear that this will be a costly and damaging exercise." (host: Annelies Beck)