"After 9 months, the U.K. has delivered"

29/3/17 - Britain's permanent representative to the European Union, Sir Tim Barrow, hand delivered British PM Theresa May's letter notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels. 

Wed 29/03/2017
This week's video news

