"After 9 months, the U.K. has delivered"

29/3/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk has spoken after receiving the divorce papers from the U.K. "Something good has come from Brexit", he said, "it has made the European bloc more determined and more united than before." He added that "our goal is clear: it is to minimise the cost for EU citizens, businesses and member states. This about damage control".

Tusk: "I will not pretend I am happy today"

