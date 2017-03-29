VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"After 9 months, the U.K. has delivered"
29/3/17 - Britain's permanent representative to the European Union, Sir Tim Barrow, hand delivered British PM Theresa May's letter notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels.
This week's video news Wed 29/03/2017 - 15:28
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Tusk: "I will not pretend I am happy today" 29/3/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk has spoken after receiving the divorce papers from the U.K. "Something good has come from Brexit", he said, "it has made the European bloc more determined and more united than before." He added that "our goal is clear: it is to minimise the cost for EU citizens, businesses and member states. This about damage control". VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tusk: "I will not pretend I am happy today" 29/3/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk has spoken after receiving the divorce papers from the U.K. "Something good has come from Brexit", he said, "it has made the European bloc more determined and more united than before." He added that "our goal is clear: it is to minimise the cost for EU citizens, businesses and member states. This about damage control".
- "After 9 months, the U.K. has delivered" 29/3/17 - Britain's permanent representative to the European Union, Sir Tim Barrow, hand delivered British PM Theresa May's letter notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "After 9 months, the U.K. has delivered" 29/3/17 - Britain's permanent representative to the European Union, Sir Tim Barrow, hand delivered British PM Theresa May's letter notifying the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels.
- A very special training session Eleven foster children got the chance to train alongside their heroes from Belgium’s nation football team on Tuesday morning. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? A very special training session Eleven foster children got the chance to train alongside their heroes from Belgium’s nation football team on Tuesday morning.
- “He was aware of how it was getting more and more dangerous” Almost three years ago the American journalist James Foley was brutally beheaded by members of the terror group IS in Syria. In an interview with VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx James Foley’s mother tells of her son and his commitment to his profession, a commitment that was to cost him his live. The interview can be seen in the documentary series ‘IS in het vizier’ at 9:25pm on the VRT’s television network Canvas. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “He was aware of how it was getting more and more dangerous” Almost three years ago the American journalist James Foley was brutally beheaded by members of the terror group IS in Syria. In an interview with VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx James Foley’s mother tells of her son and his commitment to his profession, a commitment that was to cost him his live. The interview can be seen in the documentary series ‘IS in het vizier’ at 9:25pm on the VRT’s television network Canvas.
- Abattoir exposed for animal cruelty wants to expand The abattoir that hit the headlines last week after serious animal abuse came to light wants to expand. The Tielt abattoir hopes to slaughter 2.5 million animals a year a million more than is currently the case. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Abattoir exposed for animal cruelty wants to expand The abattoir that hit the headlines last week after serious animal abuse came to light wants to expand. The Tielt abattoir hopes to slaughter 2.5 million animals a year a million more than is currently the case.