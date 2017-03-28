VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“He was aware of how it was getting more and more dangerous”
Almost three years ago the American journalist James Foley was brutally beheaded by members of the terror group IS in Syria. In an interview with VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx James Foley’s mother tells of her son and his commitment to his profession, a commitment that was to cost him his live. The interview can be seen in the documentary series ‘IS in het vizier’ at 9:25pm on the VRT’s television network Canvas.
This week's video news Tue 28/03/2017 - 16:15
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- A very special training session Eleven foster children got the chance to train alongside their heroes from Belgium’s nation football team on Tuesday morning. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? A very special training session Eleven foster children got the chance to train alongside their heroes from Belgium’s nation football team on Tuesday morning.
- “He was aware of how it was getting more and more dangerous” Almost three years ago the American journalist James Foley was brutally beheaded by members of the terror group IS in Syria. In an interview with VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx James Foley’s mother tells of her son and his commitment to his profession, a commitment that was to cost him his live. The interview can be seen in the documentary series ‘IS in het vizier’ at 9:25pm on the VRT’s television network Canvas. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “He was aware of how it was getting more and more dangerous” Almost three years ago the American journalist James Foley was brutally beheaded by members of the terror group IS in Syria. In an interview with VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx James Foley’s mother tells of her son and his commitment to his profession, a commitment that was to cost him his live. The interview can be seen in the documentary series ‘IS in het vizier’ at 9:25pm on the VRT’s television network Canvas.
- Abattoir exposed for animal cruelty wants to expand The abattoir that hit the headlines last week after serious animal abuse came to light wants to expand. The Tielt abattoir hopes to slaughter 2.5 million animals a year a million more than is currently the case. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Abattoir exposed for animal cruelty wants to expand The abattoir that hit the headlines last week after serious animal abuse came to light wants to expand. The Tielt abattoir hopes to slaughter 2.5 million animals a year a million more than is currently the case.
- “EU must accept Scottish independence” 27/3/17 – At the Flemish National Song Festival president Erik Stoffelen called on the EU to accept Scottish and Catalan independence if a democratic majority voted in favour. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “EU must accept Scottish independence” 27/3/17 – At the Flemish National Song Festival president Erik Stoffelen called on the EU to accept Scottish and Catalan independence if a democratic majority voted in favour.
- “They’re being treated like slave labour” 27/3/17 - The Christian union has accused the defence department of exploiting soldiers. As a result of street patrols soldiers are doing more overtime and working 66 hours on average a week. Many young soldiers are leaving the profession. ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “They’re being treated like slave labour” 27/3/17 - The Christian union has accused the defence department of exploiting soldiers. As a result of street patrols soldiers are doing more overtime and working 66 hours on average a week. Many young soldiers are leaving the profession.