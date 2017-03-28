“He was aware of how it was getting more and more dangerous”

Almost three years ago the American journalist James Foley was brutally beheaded by members of the terror group IS in Syria. In an interview with VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx James Foley’s mother tells of her son and his commitment to his profession, a commitment that was to cost him his live. The interview can be seen in the documentary series ‘IS in het vizier’ at 9:25pm on the VRT’s television network Canvas.

