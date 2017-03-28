VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"EU must accept Scottish independence"
27/3/17 – At the Flemish National Song Festival president Erik Stoffelen called on the EU to accept Scottish and Catalan independence if a democratic majority voted in favour.
- "They're being treated like slave labour" 27/3/17 - The Christian union has accused the defence department of exploiting soldiers. As a result of street patrols soldiers are doing more overtime and working 66 hours on average a week. Many young soldiers are leaving the profession.
- "They're being treated like slave labour" 27/3/17 - The Christian union has accused the defence department of exploiting soldiers. As a result of street patrols soldiers are doing more overtime and working 66 hours on average a week. Many young soldiers are leaving the profession.
- A run which is just that little bit different 26/3/17 - The Urban Trail is a series of running events in the heart of cities, with a course that includes special locations or places. After Antwerp, it was Ghent's turn. The course had 16 eye-catching points, like the university's botanical garden.
- Steven Martens to work alongside Marco van Basten at FIFA 26/3/17 - Steven Martens, the former CEO of the Belgian Football Association, is making a switch to the FIFA. As a technical director, he will try to stimulate the game of football worldwide (FIFA has 211 member countries). A second challenge is improving the quality of coaching and youth development.
- Earth Hour: time to switch off the lights 26/3/17 - 178 countries participated in Earth Hour last night, an initiative by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to draw the attention towards light pollution and the unnecessary waste of energy in the light of climate change. In this video you will recignise cities like Paris, Rome, London, Dubai and Athens, but also Antwerp.