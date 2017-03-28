VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“EU must accept Scottish independence”

27/3/17 – At the Flemish National Song Festival president Erik Stoffelen called on the EU to accept Scottish and Catalan independence if a democratic majority voted in favour.

This week's video news Mon 27/03/2017 - 15:01
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >