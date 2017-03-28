???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“They’re being treated like slave labour”

27/3/17 - The Christian union has accused the defence department of exploiting soldiers. As a result of street patrols soldiers are doing more overtime and working 66 hours on average a week. Many young soldiers are leaving the profession.

27/03/2017
