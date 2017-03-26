VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Steven Martens to work alongside Marco van Basten at FIFA
26/3/17 - Steven Martens, the former CEO of the Belgian Football Association, is making a switch to the FIFA. As a technical director, he will try to stimulate the game of football worldwide (FIFA has 211 member countries). A second challenge is improving the quality of coaching and youth development.
This week's video news Sun 26/03/2017 - 15:04
- A run which is just that little bit different 26/3/17 - The Urban Trail is a series of running events in the heart of cities, with a course that includes special locations or places. After Antwerp, it was Ghent's turn. The course had 16 eye-catching points, like the university's botanical garden.
- Steven Martens to work alongside Marco van Basten at FIFA 26/3/17 - Steven Martens, the former CEO of the Belgian Football Association, is making a switch to the FIFA. As a technical director, he will try to stimulate the game of football worldwide (FIFA has 211 member countries). A second challenge is improving the quality of coaching and youth development.
- Earth Hour: time to switch off the lights 26/3/17 - 178 countries participated in Earth Hour last night, an initiative by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to draw the attention towards light pollution and the unnecessary waste of energy in the light of climate change. In this video you will recignise cities like Paris, Rome, London, Dubai and Athens, but also Antwerp.
- McCain: "Impeachment procedure for Trump? That's ludicrous" 25/3/17 - John McCain was in Brussels to speak at the Brussels Forum about American politics. He also talked about president Donald Trump, voicing his critical opinion. "I am not positive who the president listens to." McCain also wants an independent investigation into possible Russian influence on the U.S. elections.
- The Plugstreets of Wevelgem 25/3/17 - The coming edition of Gent-Wevelgem, tomorrow, will be a special one. Organisers of the cycling classic want to remember the Great War - and specifically the year 1917 - and have changed the course in this respect. They have introduced so-called Plugstreets - named after Ploegsteert, which was dubbed Plugstreet by the English soldiers - a type of unpaved gravel road.