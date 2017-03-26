VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Steven Martens to work alongside Marco van Basten at FIFA

26/3/17 - Steven Martens, the former CEO of the Belgian Football Association, is making a switch to the FIFA. As a technical director, he will try to stimulate the game of football worldwide (FIFA has 211 member countries). A second challenge is improving the quality of coaching and youth development.

