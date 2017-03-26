VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A run which is just that little bit different

26/3/17 - The Urban Trail is a series of running events in the heart of cities, with a course that includes special locations or places. After Antwerp, it was Ghent's turn. The course had 16 eye-catching points, like the university's botanical garden.

This week's video news Sun 26/03/2017 - 14:59
This week's video news

