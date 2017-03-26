VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Earth Hour: time to switch off the lights

26/3/17 - 178 countries participated in Earth Hour last night, an initiative by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to draw the attention towards light pollution and the unnecessary waste of energy in the light of climate change. In this video you will recignise cities like Paris, Rome, London, Dubai and Athens, but also Antwerp.

26/3/17
