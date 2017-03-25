The Plugstreets of Wevelgem

McCain: "Impeachment procedure for Trump? That's ludicrous"

25/3/17 - John McCain was in Brussels to speak at the Brussels Forum about American politics. He also talked about president Donald Trump, voicing his critical opinion. "I am not positive who the president listens to." McCain also wants an independent investigation into possible Russian influence on the U.S. elections.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

McCain: "Impeachment procedure for Trump? That's ludicrous"

25/3/17 - John McCain was in Brussels to speak at the Brussels Forum about American politics. He also talked about president Donald Trump, voicing his critical opinion. "I am not positive who the president listens to." McCain also wants an independent investigation into possible Russian influence on the U.S. elections.