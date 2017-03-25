The Plugstreets of Wevelgem

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
25/3/17 - The coming edition of Gent-Wevelgem, tomorrow, will be a special one. Organisers of the cycling classic want to remember the Great War - and specifically the year 1917 - and have changed the course in this respect. They have introduced so-called Plugstreets - named after Ploegsteert, which was dubbed Plugstreet by the English soldiers - a type of unpaved gravel road.

