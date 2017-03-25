VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Union Jack visible on Antwerp city hall
24/3/17 - To express its solidarity with the victims of the London terror attack, the city of Antwerp projected the British flag on the city wall façade on Thursday evening.
This week's video news Fri 24/03/2017 - 15:41
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- KV Oostende win the battle for Nicolas Lombaerts 24/3/17 - A major transfer in Belgian football, just a week before the start of the play-offs: KV Oostende have presented defender Nicolas Lombaerts (32) in Durbuy. Lombaerts returns to Belgium for his newly-born daughter Victoria and to give his international career a boost. He will only join Ostend later this summer. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? KV Oostende win the battle for Nicolas Lombaerts 24/3/17 - A major transfer in Belgian football, just a week before the start of the play-offs: KV Oostende have presented defender Nicolas Lombaerts (32) in Durbuy. Lombaerts returns to Belgium for his newly-born daughter Victoria and to give his international career a boost. He will only join Ostend later this summer.
- Counter-bid to keep OHL out of Chinese hands 24/3/17 - A group of Flemish business tycoons has launched a counter-bid to take over the football club OH Leuven. The aim is to keep OHL out of Chinese hands, but officially, OHL are only allowed to talk to the Chinese investors until the end of June. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Counter-bid to keep OHL out of Chinese hands 24/3/17 - A group of Flemish business tycoons has launched a counter-bid to take over the football club OH Leuven. The aim is to keep OHL out of Chinese hands, but officially, OHL are only allowed to talk to the Chinese investors until the end of June.
- "Over a million children are starving. They count on your help" 24/3/17 - The Flemish Consortium 12-12, which includes six different aid development organisations and NGO's, has launched a campaign to raise money for people threatened by starvation in Africa. This is the campaign movie: "Over a million children in South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria are starving. (...) They are counting on your help. Support them via a gift on the 12-12 account", a voice says while images are being shown from the stricken area. ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Over a million children are starving. They count on your help" 24/3/17 - The Flemish Consortium 12-12, which includes six different aid development organisations and NGO's, has launched a campaign to raise money for people threatened by starvation in Africa. This is the campaign movie: "Over a million children in South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria are starving. (...) They are counting on your help. Support them via a gift on the 12-12 account", a voice says while images are being shown from the stricken area.
- Union Jack visible on Antwerp city hall 24/3/17 - To express its solidarity with the victims of the London terror attack, the city of Antwerp projected the British flag on the city wall façade on Thursday evening. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Union Jack visible on Antwerp city hall 24/3/17 - To express its solidarity with the victims of the London terror attack, the city of Antwerp projected the British flag on the city wall façade on Thursday evening.
- Is the weather really better on the coast? 23/3/17 - It's a hotly contested issue in some quarters, does the national weather forecast sufficiently reflect the different weather picture on the coast. The coast now has its own special weather forecast and soon it will be available for all on kust.be together with weathercams of every Flemish resort. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Is the weather really better on the coast? 23/3/17 - It's a hotly contested issue in some quarters, does the national weather forecast sufficiently reflect the different weather picture on the coast. The coast now has its own special weather forecast and soon it will be available for all on kust.be together with weathercams of every Flemish resort.