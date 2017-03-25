Union Jack visible on Antwerp city hall

"Over a million children are starving. They count on your help"

24/3/17 - The Flemish Consortium 12-12, which includes six different aid development organisations and NGO's, has launched a campaign to raise money for people threatened by starvation in Africa. This is the campaign movie: "Over a million children in South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria are starving. (...) They are counting on your help. Support them via a gift on the 12-12 account", a voice says while images are being shown from the stricken area.

