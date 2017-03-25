VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Union Jack visible on Antwerp city hall

24/3/17 - To express its solidarity with the victims of the London terror attack, the city of Antwerp projected the British flag on the city wall façade on Thursday evening.

