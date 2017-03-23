Is the weather really better on the coast?

23/3/17 - It's a hotly contested issue in some quarters, does the national weather forecast sufficiently reflect the different weather picture on the coast. The coast now has its own special weather forecast and soon it will be available for all on kust.be together with weathercams of every Flemish resort.

