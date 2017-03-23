VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Rex Tillerson salutes Belgium

23/3/17 - The US secretary of state singled out Belgium as a country that had suffered at the hands of international terrorism at the conference called to consider how to defeat the terrorist outfit IS. The conference brought together the 68 countries including Belgium that form part of the international coalition against IS.

