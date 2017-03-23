VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
HOW DID THE BLACK SHEEP GET BACK INTO THE FLOCK?
Coup de theatre last week: after a long and mean judicial joust, Elke Sleurs' successor and rookie in the Belgian government Zuhal Demir offered the polar traveller Alain Hubert back his seat in the management of the Princess Elizabeth base. So how did the Black sheep get back into the flock?
Is the weather really better on the coast? 23/3/17 - It's a hotly contested issue in some quarters, does the national weather forecast sufficiently reflect the different weather picture on the coast. The coast now has its own special weather forecast and soon it will be available for all on kust.be together with weathercams of every Flemish resort.
Rex Tillerson salutes Belgium 23/3/17 - The US secretary of state singled out Belgium as a country that had suffered at the hands of international terrorism at the conference called to consider how to defeat the terrorist outfit IS. The conference brought together the 68 countries including Belgium that form part of the international coalition against IS.
Brussels Airport passenger undaunted by the attack 22/3/17 – Doris Insia was at Brussels Airport on the day of last year's attack. Today she returned to catch a flight!
22/3: "Life is a wonderful thing!" 22/3/17 - Indian national Sneha Mehta was four months pregnant when she was injured in the Brussels Airport attack. A day after the attack she wrote a letter to her unborn child that is now 16 weeks old.