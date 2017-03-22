VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Brussels Airport passenger undaunted by the attack
22/3/17 – Doris Insia was at Brussels Airport on the day of last year’s attack. Today she returned to catch a flight!
This week's video news Wed 22/03/2017 - 15:29
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Brussels Airport passenger undaunted by the attack 22/3/17 – Doris Insia was at Brussels Airport on the day of last year’s attack. Today she returned to catch a flight! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Brussels Airport passenger undaunted by the attack 22/3/17 – Doris Insia was at Brussels Airport on the day of last year’s attack. Today she returned to catch a flight!
- 22/3: "Life is a wonderful thing!" 22/3/17 - Indian national Sneha Mehta was four months pregnant when she was injured in the Brussels Airport attack. A day after the attack she wrote a letter to her unborn child that is now 16 weeks old. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 22/3: "Life is a wonderful thing!" 22/3/17 - Indian national Sneha Mehta was four months pregnant when she was injured in the Brussels Airport attack. A day after the attack she wrote a letter to her unborn child that is now 16 weeks old.
- 22/3: ‘Second Day of Spring’ 22/3/17 - 18-year-old Melanie Mertens Polak was in the departure hall at Brussels Airport on 22 March 2016. Together with class mates she was about to check in for a trip to Rome when a bomb ripped through the hall. Melanie remained unscathed, but fellow pupils and teachers were hurt. She composed ‘Second Day of Spring’ as a tribute to their courage. Melanie recorded her song at the VRT Radio station MNM and it’s a recording that has now gone viral on the internet. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 22/3: ‘Second Day of Spring’ 22/3/17 - 18-year-old Melanie Mertens Polak was in the departure hall at Brussels Airport on 22 March 2016. Together with class mates she was about to check in for a trip to Rome when a bomb ripped through the hall. Melanie remained unscathed, but fellow pupils and teachers were hurt. She composed ‘Second Day of Spring’ as a tribute to their courage. Melanie recorded her song at the VRT Radio station MNM and it’s a recording that has now gone viral on the internet.
- Metros, buses and trams salute 22/3 victims 22/3/17 - The people of Brussels held a minute's silence at 9:11AM this morning on metros, buses and trams to remember the victims of last year's Brussels attacks. After the silence horns rang out and the travelling public applauded. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Metros, buses and trams salute 22/3 victims 22/3/17 - The people of Brussels held a minute's silence at 9:11AM this morning on metros, buses and trams to remember the victims of last year's Brussels attacks. After the silence horns rang out and the travelling public applauded.
- Woodland memorial for Brussels attack victims 21/3/17 - One year after the Brussels attacks a remembrance site by landscape architect Bas Smets has been inaugurated in the Zoniën Wood in Brussels. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Woodland memorial for Brussels attack victims 21/3/17 - One year after the Brussels attacks a remembrance site by landscape architect Bas Smets has been inaugurated in the Zoniën Wood in Brussels.