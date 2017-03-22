VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

22/3: "Life is a wonderful thing!"

22/3/17 - Indian national Sneha Mehta was four months pregnant when she was injured in the Brussels Airport attack. A day after the attack she wrote a letter to her unborn child that is now 16 weeks old.

This week's video news Wed 22/03/2017 - 14:44
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >