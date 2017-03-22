22/3: "Life is a wonderful thing!"

22/3: ‘Second Day of Spring’

22/3/17 - 18-year-old Melanie Mertens Polak was in the departure hall at Brussels Airport on 22 March 2016. Together with class mates she was about to check in for a trip to Rome when a bomb ripped through the hall. Melanie remained unscathed, but fellow pupils and teachers were hurt. She composed ‘Second Day of Spring’ as a tribute to their courage. Melanie recorded her song at the VRT Radio station MNM and it’s a recording that has now gone viral on the internet.

