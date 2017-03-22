VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Metros, buses and trams salute 22/3 victims

22/3/17 - The people of Brussels held a minute's silence at 9:11AM this morning on metros, buses and trams to remember the victims of last year's Brussels attacks. After the silence horns rang out and the travelling public applauded.

This week's video news Wed 22/03/2017 - 11:08
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >