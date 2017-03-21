Woodland memorial for Brussels attack victims

Number of road deaths over 10 percent down

20/3/17 - The number of road deaths in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels dropped last year, compared to 2015. Still, 540 people died in a road accident, 83 less than in 2015. Flanders saw a drop of 15 percent. Within the Flemish Region, West Flanders is the worst pupil, but this could be due to the exceptional number of traffic jams.

