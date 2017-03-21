VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Brussels Airport victim brings message of hope
21/3/17 - Stewardess Nidhi Chaphekar became famous when her photograph was flashed around the globe after the Brussels Airport bombing. She is now well on the way to recovery from her injuries. A year after the Zaventem blast she brings a message of hope. Interview: Saskia De Schutter.
Woodland memorial for Brussels attack victims 21/3/17 - One year after the Brussels attacks a remembrance site by landscape architect Bas Smets has been inaugurated in the Zoniën Wood in Brussels.
Brussels Airport victim brings message of hope 21/3/17 - Stewardess Nidhi Chaphekar became famous when her photograph was flashed around the globe after the Brussels Airport bombing. She is now well on the way to recovery from her injuries. A year after the Zaventem blast she brings a message of hope. Interview: Saskia De Schutter.
Number of road deaths over 10 percent down 20/3/17 - The number of road deaths in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels dropped last year, compared to 2015. Still, 540 people died in a road accident, 83 less than in 2015. Flanders saw a drop of 15 percent. Within the Flemish Region, West Flanders is the worst pupil, but this could be due to the exceptional number of traffic jams.
'Solar map' to help you find out about solar energy 20/3/17 - The Flemish government has launched an online application to find out whether or not it would be a good idea for you to install solar panels or a solar water boiler. The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein demonstrated this on the website www.energiesparen.be/zonnekaart.
Picture went global after Brussels attacks - now received by King Filip 20/3/17 - The picture of the Indian stewardess Nidhi Chaphekar made the world press in the aftermath of the bomb blast at Brussels Airport, on 22 March last year. Today, two days before the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks, she was received by King Filip and Queen Mathilde.