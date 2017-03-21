VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Brussels Airport victim brings message of hope

21/3/17 - Stewardess Nidhi Chaphekar became famous when her photograph was flashed around the globe after the Brussels Airport bombing. She is now well on the way to recovery from her injuries. A year after the Zaventem blast she brings a message of hope. Interview: Saskia De Schutter.

