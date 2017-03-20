VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
'Solar map' to help you find out about solar energy

20/3/17 - The Flemish government has launched an online application to find out whether or not it would be a good idea for you to install solar panels or a solar water boiler. The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein demonstrated this on the website www.energiesparen.be/zonnekaart.

