'Solar map' to help you find out about solar energy
20/3/17 - The Flemish government has launched an online application to find out whether or not it would be a good idea for you to install solar panels or a solar water boiler. The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein demonstrated this on the website www.energiesparen.be/zonnekaart.
- Number of road deaths over 10 percent down 20/3/17 - The number of road deaths in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels dropped last year, compared to 2015. Still, 540 people died in a road accident, 83 less than in 2015. Flanders saw a drop of 15 percent. Within the Flemish Region, West Flanders is the worst pupil, but this could be due to the exceptional number of traffic jams.
- 'Solar map' to help you find out about solar energy 20/3/17 - The Flemish government has launched an online application to find out whether or not it would be a good idea for you to install solar panels or a solar water boiler. The Flemish Energy Minister Bart Tommelein demonstrated this on the website www.energiesparen.be/zonnekaart.
- Picture went global after Brussels attacks - now received by King Filip 20/3/17 - The picture of the Indian stewardess Nidhi Chaphekar made the world press in the aftermath of the bomb blast at Brussels Airport, on 22 March last year. Today, two days before the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks, she was received by King Filip and Queen Mathilde.
- American Dream comes true for Joeri 19/3/17 – For Fleming Joeri Christiaen the American Dream became a reality. He posted excerpts from his animation series on the net and received a phone call from Hollywood inviting him to take part in a project. "My Knight and Me" is a worldwide success and now Joeri is collaborating with Disney Europe on a new series.
- Sint-Gillis blast: lucky escape for Mirza 19/3/17 – A huge gas explosion killed one and injured another seven people in Sint-Gillis in Brussels on Saturday afternoon. Fatma Taspinar spoke with one of survivors, shop owner Mirza Fayyez.