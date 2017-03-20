VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Picture went global after Brussels attacks - now received by King Filip

20/3/17 - The picture of the Indian stewardess Nidhi Chaphekar made the world press in the aftermath of the bomb blast at Brussels Airport, on 22 March last year. Today, two days before the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks, she was received by King Filip and Queen Mathilde.

This week's video news Mon 20/03/2017 - 12:22
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >