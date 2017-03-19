American Dream comes true for Joeri

19/3/17 – For Fleming Joeri Christiaen the American Dream became a reality. He posted excerpts from his animation series on the net and received a phone call from Hollywood inviting him to take part in a project. "My Knight and Me" is a worldwide success and now Joeri is collaborating with Disney Europe on a new series.

