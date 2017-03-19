VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Sint-Gillis blast: lucky escape for Mirza
19/3/17 – A huge gas explosion killed one and injured another seven people in Sint-Gillis in Brussels on Saturday afternoon. Fatma Taspinar spoke with one of survivors, shop owner Mirza Fayyez.
This week's video news Sun 19/03/2017 - 15:08
- American Dream comes true for Joeri 19/3/17 – For Fleming Joeri Christiaen the American Dream became a reality. He posted excerpts from his animation series on the net and received a phone call from Hollywood inviting him to take part in a project. "My Knight and Me" is a worldwide success and now Joeri is collaborating with Disney Europe on a new series.
- Sint-Gillis blast: lucky escape for Mirza 19/3/17 – A huge gas explosion killed one and injured another seven people in Sint-Gillis in Brussels on Saturday afternoon. Fatma Taspinar spoke with one of survivors, shop owner Mirza Fayyez.
- Zulte Waregem supporters ecstatic after cup victory 19/3/17 - Zulte Waregem are the new Belgium cup champions. In a goal-studded match at the King Boudewijn Stadium at the Heizel in Brussels last night they beat Ostend's KV Oostende in a penalty shootout. The Zulte Waregem crowd was ecstatic mirrored only by the despondency among Oostende supporters.
- Syrian refugees resettled in Belgium 18/3/17 - It's exactly a year ago that Turkey and the EU struck a deal to end the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe. VRT News spoke with a Syrian family that have settled in Belgium as a result of this accord.
- "Foxie!" takes Brussels by storm 18/3/17 - Celebrated milliner Christophe Coppens has set his hand to opera direction for De Munt. 'Cunning Little Vixen' by the Czech composer Leos Janacek is his first realisation.