Zulte Waregem supporters ecstatic after cup victory

19/3/17 - Zulte Waregem are the new Belgium cup champions. In a goal-studded match at the King Boudewijn Stadium at the Heizel in Brussels last night they beat Ostend’s KV Oostende in a penalty shootout. The Zulte Waregem crowd was ecstatic mirrored only by the despondency among Oostende supporters.

