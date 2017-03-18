VRT ???media.video.type.???

“Foxie!” takes Brussels by storm

18/3/17 - Celebrated milliner Christophe Coppens has set his hand to opera direction for De Munt. ‘Cunning Little Vixen’ by the Czech composer Leos Janacek is his first realisation.

Only in Belgium

