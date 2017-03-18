VRT ???media.video.type.???
“Foxie!” takes Brussels by storm
18/3/17 - Celebrated milliner Christophe Coppens has set his hand to opera direction for De Munt. ‘Cunning Little Vixen’ by the Czech composer Leos Janacek is his first realisation.
Syrian refugees resettled in Belgium 18/3/17 - It's exactly a year ago that Turkey and the EU struck a deal to end the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe. VRT News spoke with a Syrian family that have settled in Belgium as a result of this accord.
Five candidates to replace F-16 fighter jets 17/3/17 - The Belgian government has given the green light to start the procedure to purchase 34 new fighter jets. It's an important decision, as they come with a price tag of 3.6 billion euros. The whole price tage over 40 years, could climb to 15 billion which is huge for a small country like Belgium
Children in unusual outfits at school 17/3/17 - Children could come to school in a different outfit than usual today. The aim was to express their solidarity with children battling a long-term illness, which forces them to stay at home. They can follow classes online via Bednet.
"Our hellhole, one year later" 16/3/17 - Fans of Flanders takes us back to Molenbeek, almost a year after the Brussels attacks. Sammy Mahdi, the chairman of Jong CD&V and a proud Brussels resident, looks back and also glances forward: how is the hellhole (as president Trump called it) doing now?
Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben