Children in unusual outfits at school

Five candidates to replace F-16 fighter jets

17/3/17 - The Belgian government has given the green light to start the procedure to purchase 34 new fighter jets. It's an important decision, as they come with a price tag of 3.6 billion euros. The whole price tage over 40 years, could climb to 15 billion which is huge for a small country like Belgium

