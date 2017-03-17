VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Children in unusual outfits at school

17/3/17 - Children could come to school in a different outfit than usual today. The aim was to express their solidarity with children battling a long-term illness, which forces them to stay at home. They can follow classes online via Bednet.

This week's video news Fri 17/03/2017 - 16:44
