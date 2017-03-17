VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Five candidates to replace F-16 fighter jets
17/3/17 - The Belgian government has given the green light to start the procedure to purchase 34 new fighter jets. It's an important decision, as they come with a price tag of 3.6 billion euros. The whole price tage over 40 years, could climb to 15 billion which is huge for a small country like Belgium.
- Five candidates to replace F-16 fighter jets 17/3/17 - The Belgian government has given the green light to start the procedure to purchase 34 new fighter jets. It's an important decision, as they come with a price tag of 3.6 billion euros. The whole price tage over 40 years, could climb to 15 billion which is huge for a small country like Belgium
- Children in unusual outfits at school 17/3/17 - Children could come to school in a different outfit than usual today. The aim was to express their solidarity with children battling a long-term illness, which forces them to stay at home. They can follow classes online via Bednet.
- "Our hellhole, one year later" 16/3/17 - Fans of Flanders takes us back to Molenbeek, almost a year after the Brussels attacks. Sammy Mahdi, the chairman of Jong CD&V and a proud Brussels resident, looks back and also glances forward: how is the hellhole (as president Trump called it) doing now?
- Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben
- "We're from the coast, we take the boat to Brussels" 16/3/17 - It's green, red and yellow in the the coastal resort of Ostend these days. The city has a football team in the Cup Final, for the time in a 100 years. KV Oostende's feat asks for special events and initiatives. A dozen enthusiasts are taking the boat to Brussels for the Cup Final.