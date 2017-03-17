Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben

"Our hellhole, one year later"

16/3/17 - Fans of Flanders takes us back to Molenbeek, almost a year after the Brussels attacks. Sammy Mahdi, the chairman of Jong CD&V and a proud Molenbeek resident, looks back and also glances forward: how is the hellhole (as president Trump called it) doing now?

