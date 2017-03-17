VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben
16/3/17 - The Brussels Museum of Natural Sciences would like to bring a new dinosaur on display: plateosaurus Ben, a herbivore that lived 210 million years ago. However, the operation costs money and government funding has dried up. The museum is now launching a crowdfunding campaign to seek 25,000 euros to complete the restauration of the skeleton.
This week's video news Thu 16/03/2017 - 16:09
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- "Our hellhole, one year later" 16/3/17 - Fans of Flanders takes us back to Molenbeek, almost a year after the Brussels attacks. Sammy Mahdi, the chairman of Jong CD&V and a proud Molenbeek resident, looks back and also glances forward: how is the hellhole (as president Trump called it) doing now? VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Our hellhole, one year later" 16/3/17 - Fans of Flanders takes us back to Molenbeek, almost a year after the Brussels attacks. Sammy Mahdi, the chairman of Jong CD&V and a proud Molenbeek resident, looks back and also glances forward: how is the hellhole (as president Trump called it) doing now?
- Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben
- "We're from the coast, we take the boat to Brussels" 16/3/17 - It's green, red and yellow in the the coastal resort of Ostend these days. The city has a football team in the Cup Final, for the time in a 100 years. KV Oostende's feat asks for special events and initiatives. A dozen enthusiasts are taking the boat to Brussels for the Cup Final. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "We're from the coast, we take the boat to Brussels" 16/3/17 - It's green, red and yellow in the the coastal resort of Ostend these days. The city has a football team in the Cup Final, for the time in a 100 years. KV Oostende's feat asks for special events and initiatives. A dozen enthusiasts are taking the boat to Brussels for the Cup Final.
- Five lorries in Kennedy Tunnel collision 16/3/17 - A smash involving five trucks at the entrance of the busy Kennedy Tunnel near Antwerp caused tailbacks on the E17 Motorway Ghent-Antwerp for north-bound traffic. Two lorries had to be towed, but the road was cleared around noon. There were no serious injuries involved. Marnik Aerts ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Five lorries in Kennedy Tunnel collision 16/3/17 - A smash involving five trucks at the entrance of the busy Kennedy Tunnel near Antwerp caused tailbacks on the E17 Motorway Ghent-Antwerp for north-bound traffic. Two lorries had to be towed, but the road was cleared around noon. There were no serious injuries involved.
- Special Van Rompuy tutorial in Wezembeek-Oppem 15/3/17 - The former president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, came to the heilig Hart College to speak in front of a class of 17- and 18-year-olds. The pupils were listening carefully to what he had to say and were happy to receive a class from the senior politician. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Special Van Rompuy tutorial in Wezembeek-Oppem 15/3/17 - The former president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, came to the heilig Hart College to speak in front of a class of 17- and 18-year-olds. The pupils were listening carefully to what he had to say and were happy to receive a class from the senior politician.