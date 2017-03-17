VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Crowdfunding operation for plateosaurus Ben

16/3/17 - The Brussels Museum of Natural Sciences would like to bring a new dinosaur on display: plateosaurus Ben, a herbivore that lived 210 million years ago. However, the operation costs money and government funding has dried up. The museum is now launching a crowdfunding campaign to seek 25,000 euros to complete the restauration of the skeleton.

Thu 16/03/2017
