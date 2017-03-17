Marnik Aerts ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Five lorries in Kennedy Tunnel collision

16/3/17 - A smash involving five trucks at the entrance of the busy Kennedy Tunnel near Antwerp caused tailbacks on the E17 Motorway Ghent-Antwerp for north-bound traffic. Two lorries had to be towed, but the road was cleared around noon. There were no serious injuries involved.

This week's video news Thu 16/03/2017 - 12:47
