Special Van Rompuy tutorial in Wezembeek-Oppem
15/3/17 - The former president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, came to the heilig Hart College to speak in front of a class of 17- and 18-year-olds. The pupils were listening carefully to what he had to say and were happy to receive a class from the senior politician.
- Special Van Rompuy tutorial in Wezembeek-Oppem 15/3/17 - The former president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, came to the heilig Hart College to speak in front of a class of 17- and 18-year-olds. The pupils were listening carefully to what he had to say and were happy to receive a class from the senior politician.
- Building sector concerned about European e-card 15/3/17 - The building sector has staged a protest action against the new European e-services card for workers. This permit should prove that workers are complying with social security regulations in their home country, but unions fears tampering. The card will impact negatively on Belgian jobs, the sector claims.
- "We're being milked dry like Ria the Cow" 14/3/17 - The workforce at the Volvo Trucks Gent plant are on strike. Workers are unhappy about work pressure that continues to rise. To make their point about being 'milked dry' they brought along Ria the Cow.
- Secret service vetoes Turkish rally 14/3/17 - The Belgian secret service has vetoed a rally by the Union of European Turkish Democrats at the Flanders Expo exhibition centre in Ghent. The Union is backing President Erdogan in his referendum bid to install a presidential regime.
- Cybercrime: "Don't pay up! Report it to the police." 13/3/17 – Cybercriminals are changing their tactics. In the past they targeted people at random. Today more and more they are focusing on people that they believe will pay up!