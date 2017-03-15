VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Building sector concerned about European e-card

15/3/17 - The building sector has staged a protest action against the new European e-services card for workers. This permit should prove that workers are complying with social security regulations in their home country, but unions fears tampering. The card will impact negatively on Belgian jobs, the sector claims.

This week's video news Wed 15/03/2017 - 16:00
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >