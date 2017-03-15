Building sector concerned about European e-card

Special Van Rompuy tutorial in Wezembeek-Oppem

15/3/17 - The former president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, came to the heilig Hart College to speak in front of a class of 17- and 18-year-olds. The pupils were listening carefully to what he had to say and were happy to receive a class from the senior politician.

