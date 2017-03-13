VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Sun? Please use sunscreen!

13/3/17 – The first signs of spring have arrived in Flanders. Few people are already using sunscreen, but cancer experts urge a big rethink to our attitudes towards the sun.

This week's video news Mon 13/03/2017 - 15:28
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >