Turkish journalist/asylum seeker speaks out

Cybercrime: “Don’t pay up! Report it to the police.”

13/3/17 – Cybercriminals are changing their tactics. In the past they targeted people at random. Today more and more they are focusing on people that they believe will pay up!

