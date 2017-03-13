VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Turkish journalist/asylum seeker speaks out
13/3/17 - The number of Turkish asylum seekers arriving in Belgium doubled last year. The rise is due to last year's failed coup and the government reaction: the arrest of academics, journalists and lawyers. VRT's Amra Dorjbayar spoke with one Turkish journalist who has claimed asylum in Belgium.
This week's video news Mon 13/03/2017 - 14:32
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Cybercrime: “Don’t pay up! Report it to the police.” 13/3/17 – Cybercriminals are changing their tactics. In the past they targeted people at random. Today more and more they are focusing on people that they believe will pay up! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cybercrime: “Don’t pay up! Report it to the police.” 13/3/17 – Cybercriminals are changing their tactics. In the past they targeted people at random. Today more and more they are focusing on people that they believe will pay up!
- Sun? Please use sunscreen! 13/3/17 – The first signs of spring have arrived in Flanders. Few people are already using sunscreen, but cancer experts urge a big rethink to our attitudes towards the sun. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sun? Please use sunscreen! 13/3/17 – The first signs of spring have arrived in Flanders. Few people are already using sunscreen, but cancer experts urge a big rethink to our attitudes towards the sun.
- Turkish journalist/asylum seeker speaks out 13/3/17 - The number of Turkish asylum seekers arriving in Belgium doubled last year. The rise is due to last year's failed coup and the government reaction: the arrest of academics, journalists and lawyers. VRT's Amra Dorjbayar spoke with one Turkish journalist who has claimed asylum in Belgium. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Turkish journalist/asylum seeker speaks out 13/3/17 - The number of Turkish asylum seekers arriving in Belgium doubled last year. The rise is due to last year's failed coup and the government reaction: the arrest of academics, journalists and lawyers. VRT's Amra Dorjbayar spoke with one Turkish journalist who has claimed asylum in Belgium.
- Europhiles show their support for the EU A couple of hundred Europhiles gathered on the Muntplein in Central Brussels on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the EU. The demonstration was organized by Pulse of Europe, a German organisation that was set up in response to the result of Brexit referendum. The organisers hope to hold demonstration of support for the EU in major European city every Sunday at 2pm. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Europhiles show their support for the EU A couple of hundred Europhiles gathered on the Muntplein in Central Brussels on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the EU. The demonstration was organized by Pulse of Europe, a German organisation that was set up in response to the result of Brexit referendum. The organisers hope to hold demonstration of support for the EU in major European city every Sunday at 2pm.
- Royals visit Train World during Brussels museum night The 10th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels on Saturday evening was a great success. King Filip and his three youngest children were among the participants. They visited The Belgian rail museum Train World in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Royals visit Train World during Brussels museum night The 10th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels on Saturday evening was a great success. King Filip and his three youngest children were among the participants. They visited The Belgian rail museum Train World in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek.