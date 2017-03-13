VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Turkish journalist/asylum seeker speaks out

13/3/17 - The number of Turkish asylum seekers arriving in Belgium doubled last year. The rise is due to last year's failed coup and the government reaction: the arrest of academics, journalists and lawyers. VRT's Amra Dorjbayar spoke with one Turkish journalist who has claimed asylum in Belgium.

