Royals visit Train World during Brussels museum night

The 10th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels on Saturday evening was a great success. King Filip and his three youngest children were among the participants. They visited The Belgian rail museum Train World in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek.

 

This week's video news Sun 12/03/2017 - 16:37
This week's video news

