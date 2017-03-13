VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Antwerp fans celebrate promotion
It was party time at Antwerp’s Bosuil Stadium on Saturday evening as more than 12,000 rejoiced at their teams promotion to the First Division.
This week's video news Sun 12/03/2017 - 16:28
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Europhiles show their support for the EU A couple of hundred Europhiles gathered on the Muntplein in Central Brussels on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the EU. The demonstration was organized by Pulse of Europe, a German organisation that was set up in response to the result of Brexit referendum. The organisers hope to hold demonstration of support for the EU in major European city every Sunday at 2pm. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Europhiles show their support for the EU A couple of hundred Europhiles gathered on the Muntplein in Central Brussels on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the EU. The demonstration was organized by Pulse of Europe, a German organisation that was set up in response to the result of Brexit referendum. The organisers hope to hold demonstration of support for the EU in major European city every Sunday at 2pm.
- Royals visit Train World during Brussels museum night The 10th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels on Saturday evening was a great success. King Filip and his three youngest children were among the participants. They visited The Belgian rail museum Train World in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Royals visit Train World during Brussels museum night The 10th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels on Saturday evening was a great success. King Filip and his three youngest children were among the participants. They visited The Belgian rail museum Train World in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek.
- Fatal road accident in Wilrijk A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the Antwerp suburb of Wilrijk on Sunday morning. The dead man is Mark Steenackers, the director of the football club Beerschot-Wilrijk. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fatal road accident in Wilrijk A man was killed in a road traffic accident in the Antwerp suburb of Wilrijk on Sunday morning. The dead man is Mark Steenackers, the director of the football club Beerschot-Wilrijk.
- Spectacular fire engulfs former school A fire has destroyed a former school building in the West Flemish town of Menen. The fire broke out just as a group of musicians were rehearsing there. Thankfully they were all able to escape safe and well. It took fire fighters some time to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still not known. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Spectacular fire engulfs former school A fire has destroyed a former school building in the West Flemish town of Menen. The fire broke out just as a group of musicians were rehearsing there. Thankfully they were all able to escape safe and well. It took fire fighters some time to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still not known.
- Antwerp fans celebrate promotion It was party time at Antwerp’s Bosuil Stadium on Saturday evening as more than 12,000 rejoiced at their teams promotion to the First Division. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Antwerp fans celebrate promotion It was party time at Antwerp’s Bosuil Stadium on Saturday evening as more than 12,000 rejoiced at their teams promotion to the First Division.